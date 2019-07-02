Nationals host Marlins, aim to build on Scherzer’s strong showing

Miami Marlins (32-50, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (42-41, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer went eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Nationals are 22-17 against teams from the NL East. Washington is slugging .433 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .630 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Marlins are 14-26 against NL East Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 58 RBIs and is batting .311. Juan Soto is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs and has 38 RBIs. JT Riddle is 8-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).