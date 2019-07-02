Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minn.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 71.

Purse: $6.4 million. Winner's share: $1,152,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortage Classic.

Notes: TPC Twin Cities previously hosted the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Only three other PGA Tour events that offer full FedEx Cup points have a smaller purse. But the 3M Open still managed to attract Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. ... Minnesota natives Tom Lehman and Tim Herron are playing on sponsor exemptions. Lehman supervised changes to the course to get it ready for its first PGA Tour event. ... The tournament is not offering spots to the British Open. The final spot from PGA Tour events will be next week at the John Deere Classic. ... The four college players who recently turned pro all received exemptions — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matt Wolff and Justin Suh. ... David Berganio Jr. is in the field. He has yet to play this year, played four times last year and is still on various medical extensions (back issues) that date to 2003. The 50-year-old last played 15 times in a season in 2009. He withdrew last week in Detroit, allowing Nate Lashley into the field at the Rocket Mortage Classic.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

LPGA TOUR

THORNBERRY CREEK LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Oneida, Wis.

Course: Thornberry Creek at Oneida. Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Sung Hyun Park won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Notes: Park moved back to No. 1 in the women's world ranking, taking over from Jin Young Ko. ... Park became the third player with multiple victories on the LPGA Tour this year, joining Ko and Brooke Henderson. ... This is the third year of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says the sponsor has agreed to talk about a renewal. ... Women's PGA champion Hannah Green is taking another week off. ... Former UCLA star Patty Tavatanakit, a runner-up last week on the Symetra Tour, is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... Also playing on an exemption is 14-year-old Alexa Pano, who played last year and missed the cut by six shots. ... This is the seventh of nine consecutive weeks of domestic events before back-to-back majors overseas in France and England.

Next week: Marathon Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR

DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN

Site: Lahinch, Ireland.

Course: Lahinch GC. Yardage: 7,036. Par: 70.

Purse: $7 million. Winner's share: $1,166,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Russell Knox.

Race to Dubai leader: Matt Wallace.

Last week: Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Notes: This is the third Rolex Series events of the year and begins the road to Royal Portrush with the Irish Open, Scottish Open and then British Open. ... Thomas Bjorn tied for eighth in the Valderrama Masters, his first top 10 in a full European Tour event in nearly five years. ... While the field does not feature anyone from the top 10 in the world, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood are among four players from the top 25. ... Shane Lowry is the highest-ranked Irishman with Rory McIlroy choosing not to play. ... Eddie Pepperell is making his first start since he missed the cut in the PGA Championship six weeks ago. He was coping with a back injury. ... Russell Knox has won and been runner-up in two of the last three Irish Opens. ... The Irish Open has been on the European Tour schedule since 1975. It dates to 1927, when George Duncan defeated Henry Cotton at Portmarnock.

Next week: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

KORN FERRY TOUR

LECOM HEALTH CHALLENGE

Site: Findley Lake, N.Y.

Course: Peek'n Peak Resort. Yardage: 7,088. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nelson Ledesma.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Kristoffer Ventura won the Utah Championship.

Next week: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the U.S. Senior Open.

Next week: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship, Ibusuki GC, Kagoshima, Japan. Defending champion: Toru Taniguchi. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: D+D Real Slovakia Challenge, Penati Golf Resort, Senica, Slovakia. Last champion: Espen Kofstad (2016). Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship, Ambassador GC, Windsor, Ontario. Defending champion: Mark Anguiano. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Korean LPGA: Asiana Airlines Open, Weihai Point GC, Weihai, China. Defending champion: Ji-hyun Kim2. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Shiseido Anessa Ladies Open, Totsuka CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Staysure Tour: Swiss Seniors Open, Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Ragaz Switzerland. Defending champion: Jean-Francois Remesy. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour