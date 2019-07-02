Tancas, Kranick lead Bradenton over Jupiter

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a grand slam in the third inning, and Max Kranick allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 12-2 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Tancas scored Cal Mitchell, Dylan Busby, and Deon Stafford to give the Marauders a 10-1 lead.

The Marauders later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Ryan Peurifoy hit a solo home run, while Jesse Medrano hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Kranick (5-6) allowed two runs while striking out five to pick up the win.

Will Stewart (2-8) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs and nine hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

For the Hammerheads, Bryson Brigman doubled and singled.