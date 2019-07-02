Noda, Young lift Dunedin over Florida 11-3

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Ryan Noda tripled and doubled, driving in four runs as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Florida Fire Frogs 11-3 on Tuesday.

Chavez Young tripled and doubled with two runs for Dunedin.

Dunedin batted around in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a triple by Noda that scored Alejandro Kirk, Demi Orimoloye and Norberto Obeso.

The Blue Jays later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Young hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Samad Taylor, while Obeso hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dunedin right-hander Graham Spraker (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Hartman (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing seven runs and five hits over 1 1/3 innings.

For the Fire Frogs, Andrew Moritz doubled and singled.

Dunedin improved to 8-1 against Florida this season.