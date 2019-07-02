Civale leads Columbus to 4-1 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Aaron Civale allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Columbus Clippers over the Toledo Mud Hens in a 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Civale (3-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Toledo tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Dawel Lugo hit a solo home run.

After Columbus added a run in the fifth on a single by Daniel Johnson, the Clippers extended their lead in the seventh inning when Greg Allen hit a two-run home run.

Beau Burrows (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Lugo homered and tripled for the Mud Hens.