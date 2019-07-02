McGrath leads Portland to 1-0 win over Trenton

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Daniel McGrath allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Trenton Thunder in a 1-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

McGrath (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Luke Tendler advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a single by Charlie Madden, and then scored on a single by Madden.

Nick Nelson (2-2) went six innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Eastern League game. He also struck out 11 and walked three.

The Thunder were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1. Despite the loss, Trenton is 11-4 against Portland this season.