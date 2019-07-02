Ascanio hits grand slam, leads Springfield over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Rayder Ascanio hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Ascanio came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Springfield scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Johan Mieses.

Springfield right-hander Tommy Parsons (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin De Fratus (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Cristian Santana homered and doubled for the Drillers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 12-5 against Springfield this season.