Davis’ run leads Syracuse to 7-6 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Rajai Davis scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 7-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

R. Davis scored on the play after he reached base with a triple.

Ryley Gilliam (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Carlos Torres (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Drew Maggi doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Red Wings. Jaylin Davis homered and singled.