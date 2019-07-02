Herrera’s homer leads Kane County to 11-3 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Jose Herrera hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 11-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday.

The home run by Herrera scored Eduardo Diaz and Alek Thomas to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

The Cougars later scored in six additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

Kane County right-hander Adrian Del Moral (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alexis Wilson homered and singled for the Chiefs.