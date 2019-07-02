Sports
Marinconz’s homer leads Hagerstown to 7-5 win over Greensboro
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Kyle Marinconz hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 7-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday.
The home run by Marinconz scored Jacob Rhinesmith and Israel Pineda to give the Suns a 3-0 lead.
Greensboro answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to grab a two-run lead, including a two-run home run by Jack Herman.
The Suns later tacked on four runs in the sixth, including a double by Justin Connell that scored Rhinesmith.
Angel Guillen (1-3) got the win with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Greensboro starter Osvaldo Bido (9-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Herman homered and tripled, driving in two runs for the Grasshoppers.
Despite the loss, Greensboro is 7-3 against Hagerstown this season.
