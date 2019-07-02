Granberg’s single leads Greenville to 10-4 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 10-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday. With the victory, the Drive snapped a six-game losing streak.

The single by Granberg came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Drive a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cole Brannen and Tyler Esplin scored on an error and Granberg scored on a groundout.

Greenville starter Kevin Biondic (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Christian James (2-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up six runs and four hits over two innings.

Hayden Senger doubled and singled twice for the Fireflies. Wagner Lagrange homered and singled.