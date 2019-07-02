Malis’ single leads West Michigan to 5-3 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Zach Malis hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 5-3 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

Dayton Dugas scored on the play to give the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead after he hit a single with two outs and stole second.

The Whitecaps later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. In the sixth, Nick Quintana hit an RBI single, while Parker Meadows hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sam McMillan in the ninth.

South Bend saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andy Weber hit an RBI double, driving in Levi Jordan in the ninth inning to cut the West Michigan lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

West Michigan right-hander Brad Bass (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brendon Little (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

For the Cubs, Jordan doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs. Fidel Mejia singled three times.

Despite the loss, South Bend is 8-3 against West Michigan this season.