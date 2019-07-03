Taveras’ single leads Frisco to 13-11 win over Corpus Christi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Leody Taveras hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 13-11 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday. With the victory, the RoughRiders snapped a six-game losing streak.

The single by Taveras, part of a three-run inning, gave the RoughRiders a 12-10 lead before Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Corpus Christi cut into the deficit on a forceout that scored J.J. Matijevic.

Joe Barlow (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Sanabria (4-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frisco took advantage of some erratic Corpus Christi pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Abraham Toro had four hits, while Seth Beer and Matijevic recorded three apiece for Corpus Christi in a losing effort. The Hooks also recorded a season-high eight extra base hits.