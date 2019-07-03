Rodriguez’s single leads Saltillo to 2-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 2-0 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

The single by Rodriguez scored Juan Apodaca and Ricardo Serrano and provided all the offense for Saltillo.

Mario Meza (5-1) got the win in relief while Brandon Cunniff (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Alan Espinoza singled three times for the Olmecas. Tabasco was held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Saltillo staff recorded its second shutout of the year.