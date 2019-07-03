Vargas hits walk-off double, Rancho Cuca. beats Lake Elsinore 2-1

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Storm took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Jeisson Rosario scored on an error.

Both Rancho Cuca. starter Josiah Gray and Lake Elsinore starter MacKenzie Gore delivered strong pitching performances. Gray struck out seven and walked two while allowing four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Gore went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking three.

Wes Helsabeck (5-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jordan Guerrero (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Olivier Basabe singled three times, also stealing a base for the Storm.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 14-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.