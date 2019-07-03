Brown, Taylor lift Las Vegas over Reno in an 8-7 slugfest

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Seth Brown was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces 8-7 on Tuesday.

Beau Taylor tripled and doubled with two RBIs for Las Vegas.

Down 4-1 in the fifth, Reno cut into the lead when Wyatt Mathisen hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Asuaje.

Las Vegas answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Jorge Mateo hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Aviators tacked on another run in the seventh when Taylor hit an RBI triple, bringing home Brown.

Reno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andy Young hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Kevin Cron hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Las Vegas lead to 8-7.

Trey McNutt (3-1) got the win in relief while Reno starter Braden Shipley (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Cron homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Aces.