Pedroza leads Aguascalientes to 11-3 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Richy Pedroza had two hits and two RBI as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Leones de Yucatan 11-3 on Tuesday.

Aguascalientes had a big four-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. Julian Castro hit a three-run double and Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI double en route to the six-run lead.

Aguascalientes right-hander Nestor Molina (4-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Miguel Pena (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.

Jorge Flores reached base three times for the Leones.