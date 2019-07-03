Oakland takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (53-31, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-39, second in the AL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (8-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Athletics are 25-19 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 136 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Twins are 27-17 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .319. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-6. Daniel Mengden notched his third victory and Chris Herrmann went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Oakland. Jake Odorizzi registered his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 52 RBIs and is batting .265. Matt Olson is 12-for-38 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 53 RBIs and is batting .268. Polanco has 13 hits and is batting .283 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (right knee sprain), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hand), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: day-to-day (finger), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).