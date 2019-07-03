Atlanta hosts Philadelphia following Keuchel’s strong performance

Philadelphia Phillies (45-40, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-36, first in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Braves: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts against Philadelphia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Braves are 18-13 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .458, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .585 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies are 22-19 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .393. The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Aaron Nola recorded his seventh victory and Jay Bruce went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Dallas Keuchel took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 65 RBIs. Dansby Swanson has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 38 extra base hits and has 50 RBIs. Jean Segura is 14-for-45 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).