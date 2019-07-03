Florida’s Holloway, Arkansas’ Fassi are SEC athletes of year

Florida hurdler/sprinter Grant Holloway and Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi have been named the 2018-19 Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference male and female athletes of the year.

SEC athletic directors voted on the award. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that "Grant and Maria are perfect examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference."

Holloway won four individual national titles to help Florida win the team crown at the NCAA indoor track and field championships. He's the first college athlete to sweep the indoor and outdoor high hurdles titles for three straight years.

Fassi won SEC and NCAA individual titles and became the first person to win consecutive ANNIKA Awards, an honor given annually to the nation's best female college golfer. She also was the runner-up of the first Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.