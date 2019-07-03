DSL Rangers1 beats DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 8-2

, (AP) -- Rehybell Perozo scored on a wild pitch and Ronier Lascarro scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to an 8-2 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Rangers1 swept the short two-game series.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the DSL Rangers1 a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Efrenyer Narvaez hit an RBI double, driving in Brandon Linares.

Starter Emmy Morel (5-0) got the win while Luisenyer Perez (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the Dodgers Shoemaker, Marlon Cairo doubled and singled twice.

DSL Rangers1 remains undefeated against DSL Dodgers Shoemaker this season at 4-0.