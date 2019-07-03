Sports
Ponce de Leon has 4 RBI, leads DSL Brewers to 16-4 win over DSL Mets2
, (AP) -- Joneiker Ponce de Leon drove in four runs, while Jesus Parra and Rafael Martinez drove in three apiece as the DSL Brewers beat the DSL Mets2 16-4 on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Brewers swept the short two-game series.
Ponce de Leon doubled and singled three times, driving in four runs. Parra doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.
DSL Brewers scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it put up seven runs, including a two-run double by Parra.
DSL Brewers starter Oscar Castaneda (3-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brandon Sanchez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and six hits over three innings.
DSL Brewers took advantage of some erratic DSL Mets2 pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.
Omar De Los Santos singled three times for the DSL Mets2.
DSL Brewers improved to 3-1 against DSL Mets2 this season.
