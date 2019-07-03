Plaz’s single leads Greeneville over Johnson City in 10 innings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Peterson Plaz hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Greeneville Reds to a 6-5 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Reds and a five-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Mike Spooner scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Plaz.

The Reds scored two runs in the eighth before Johnson City tied the game 5-5 in the ninth when Raffy Ozuna hit an RBI single, bringing home Diomedes Del Rio.

Reliever Alec Byrd (1-0) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out five to pick up the win. Tyler Peck (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cristian Olivo doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Robert Boselli homered and singled, driving home two runs.