Dixon’s homer leads Burlington to 7-4 win over Princeton

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Burle Dixon hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 7-4 win over the Princeton Rays on Wednesday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Royals.

The home run by Dixon scored Kevon Jackson and Vinnie Pasquantino and was the game's last scoring play.

Zack Phillips (1-1) got the win in relief while Bryan Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.