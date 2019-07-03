Maldonado, Shackelford lead Bristol to 7-4 win over Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Aaron Shackelford homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Jose Maldonado tossed five scoreless innings as the Bristol Pirates topped the Kingsport Mets 7-4 on Wednesday.

Maldonado (2-1) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Bristol added to its lead when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Shackelford.

After Bristol added three runs, the Mets cut into the deficit with four runs in the ninth inning, including a single by Cristopher Pujols that scored Brett Baty.

Benito Garcia (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked one.