Ward leads Ogden over Orem 7-2

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Ryan Ward had two hits and scored two runs as the Ogden Raptors beat the Orem Owlz 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Ogden got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Andrew Shaps advanced to second on an error, went to third on a double by Andy Pages, and then scored on a double by Pages.

The Raptors later added two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. In the fourth, Tre Todd hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Shaps, while Todd drove in three runs and Jimmy Titus drove in one in the fifth.

Ogden right-hander Jeronimo Castro (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Chock (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.