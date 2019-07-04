Rivero’s double leads Leon to 2-1 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rivero hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 2-1 win over the Acereros del Norte on Wednesday. With the victory, the Bravos snapped a six-game losing streak.

The double by Rivero scored Marco Jaime and Jeremias Pineda and provided all the offense for Leon.

In the bottom of the third, Monclova took the lead on a forceout that scored Jose Amador.

Leon right-hander Yasutomo Kubo (5-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Daniel Rodriguez (5-3) took the tough loss in the Mexican League game after giving up two runs and two hits over seven innings.