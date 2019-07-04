Francisco leads AZL Padres 1 to 14-9 win over AZL Giants Black

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yordi Francisco homered and had three hits, driving in two, as the AZL Padres 1 exploded for a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the AZL Giants Black on Thursday.

Down 2-0, AZL Giants Black batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run home run by Dilan Rosario.

Following the big inning, the AZL Padres 1 took the lead for good with 11 runs in the bottom of the frame. The AZL Padres 1 sent 14 men to the plate as Francisco hit a solo home run en route to the seven-run lead.

Andrew Dean (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Giants Black starter Sonny Vargas (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Giants Black, Rosario homered and doubled, driving in two runs. Tyler Fitzgerald homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.