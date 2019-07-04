Rivera’s double leads Laguna to 10-5 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Missael Rivera hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 10-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Wednesday.

The double by Rivera started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Algodoneros a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Garabez Rosa hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Adrian Gutierrez.

After Campeche added a run in the seventh on a double by Jay Austin, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Fernando Perez hit a two-run home run.

Laguna right-hander Frankie De La Cruz (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Francisco Rodriguez (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Campeche is 4-1 against Laguna this season.