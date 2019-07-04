Duggar’s homer leads Sacramento to 1-0 win over Albuquerque

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Steven Duggar hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Sacramento River Cats a 1-0 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

Enderson Franco (3-3) got the win with six innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Albuquerque starter Kyle Freeland (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Drew Weeks singled four times for the Isotopes. Albuquerque was held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Sacramento staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Sacramento improved to 10-3 against Albuquerque this season.