Heras’ homer leads Yucatan to 4-2 win over Aguascalientes

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Leo Heras hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-2 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Wednesday.

The home run by Heras capped a four-run inning and gave the Leones a 4-1 lead after Sebastian Valle hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Aguascalientes cut into the lead on a single by Michael Wing that scored Richy Pedroza.

Ronald Belisario (2-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Valverde (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Rieleros squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.