Mariscal’s homer leads Tacoma to 13-10 win over Salt Lake

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Chris Mariscal hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 13-10 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rainiers and a three-game winning streak for the Bees.

The home run by Mariscal gave the Rainiers an 11-10 lead and capped a five-run inning for Tacoma. Earlier in the inning, Kristopher Negron and Ryan Court hit RBI singles.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the eighth when Jaycob Brugman hit a two-run home run.

Scott Boches (1-0) got the win in relief while Zac Ryan (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Salt Lake got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits.