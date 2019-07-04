Gonzalez helps to shut out GCL Rays, GCL Orioles wins 4-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Brian Gonzalez and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the GCL Orioles defeated the GCL Rays 4-0 on Thursday.

Gonzalez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing three hits over two scoreless innings. Dauris Cordero (1-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

All four runs came in the fifth inning. GCL Orioles got on the board first when Andrew Jayne scored on a single by Shayne Fontana. The GCL Orioles added to their lead when Harris Yett hit a two-run single and Trevor Putzig scored when a runner was thrown out.

Yett singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

The GCL Rays were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the GCL Orioles' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.