DSL Indians/Brewers beats DSL Cubs1 4-1
, (AP) -- Angel Bautista and Francisco Gonzalez scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Indians/Brewers to a 4-1 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL Indians/Brewers and a three-game winning streak for the DSL Cubs1.
The play gave the DSL Indians/Brewers a 2-1 lead.
The DSL Indians/Brewers later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Eduin Lugo hit an RBI double and Isaac Curbata scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.
Starter Yostin Villalobos (3-1) got the win while Darling Grullon (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.
Nestor Heredia homered and tripled for the DSL Cubs1.
DSL Indians/Brewers improved to 4-1 against DSL Cubs1 this season.
