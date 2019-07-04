DSL Indians/Brewers beats DSL Cubs1 4-1

, (AP) -- Angel Bautista and Francisco Gonzalez scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Indians/Brewers to a 4-1 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL Indians/Brewers and a three-game winning streak for the DSL Cubs1.

The play gave the DSL Indians/Brewers a 2-1 lead.

The DSL Indians/Brewers later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Eduin Lugo hit an RBI double and Isaac Curbata scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Starter Yostin Villalobos (3-1) got the win while Darling Grullon (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nestor Heredia homered and tripled for the DSL Cubs1.

DSL Indians/Brewers improved to 4-1 against DSL Cubs1 this season.