Cumana leads DSL Marlins over DSL Red Sox1 8-3

, (AP) -- Arquimedes Cumana had two hits and scored two runs as the DSL Marlins topped the DSL Red Sox1 8-3 on Thursday.

DSL Marlins started the scoring in the second when it put up three runs, including a stolen base that scored Yoelvis Sanchez.

DSL Red Sox1 answered in the bottom of the frame when Albert Feliz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eduardo Lopez to cut the deficit to two.

The DSL Marlins later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Julio Machado hit an RBI double and Sanchez hit an RBI single, while Jandel Paulino and Cumana hit RBI singles in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yeuris Jimenez (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Carlos Velez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Marlins took advantage of some erratic DSL Red Sox1 pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

For the DSL Red Sox1, Eduardo Vaughan homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.