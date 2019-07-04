Marte, Perez lead DSL Mariners to 8-5 win over DSL Pirates2

, (AP) -- Noelvi Marte hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Milkar Perez had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Mariners defeated the DSL Pirates2 8-5 on Thursday.

The double by Marte scored Jonatan Clase and Carlos Fernandez to give the DSL Mariners a 4-1 lead.

The DSL Pirates2 tied the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Arroyo scored on an error and Eudys Carrasco hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Mariners took the lead for good in the sixth when Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Clase.

Raul Alcantara (2-1) got the win in relief while Axel Rosario (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Pirates2 is 4-1 against DSL Mariners this season.