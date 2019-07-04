Malave hits walk-off single, DSL D-backs2 beats DSL Cubs2 5-4

, (AP) -- Ramses Malave hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL D-backs2 defeated the DSL Cubs2 5-4 on Thursday.

Leodany Perez scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Alvin Guzman and then went to third on an error.

The DSL D-backs2 tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Perez and Guzman scored on an error as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Jose Bohorquez (2-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Willians Vasquez (0-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.