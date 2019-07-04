Campana hits walk-off homer, Lowell beats Staten Island 5-3

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Marino Campana hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lowell Spinners topped the Staten Island Yankees 5-3 on Thursday.

The Yankees tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Alex Junior hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Isaiah Pasteur.

Reliever Jose Larez (1-0) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit to get the win. Bryan Blanton (0-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the New York-Penn League game.

Carlos Narvaez homered and singled for the Yankees.