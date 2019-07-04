Long, Troutwine carry Kannapolis to 3-1 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Gunnar Troutwine homered and had two hits, and Sam Long threw six scoreless innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 3-1 on Thursday.

Long (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing four hits.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Kannapolis added to its lead when Troutwine hit a solo home run.

After Kannapolis added a run in the seventh on a single by Corey Zangari, the GreenJackets cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mikey Edie scored on an error.

Adam Oller (2-2) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out seven in the South Atlantic League game.