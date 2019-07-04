Sheffield, Ahmed lead Arkansas to 2-0 win over Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Mike Ahmed doubled and singled, and Justus Sheffield allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Springfield Cardinals 2-0 on Thursday.

Sheffield (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Arkansas scored its runs when Kyle Lewis hit an RBI single in the first inning and Ahmed hit a sacrifice fly in the second.

Alex Fagalde (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.