Rodriguez leads Fayetteville to 4-2 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Nivaldo Rodriguez tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers over the Winston-Salem Dash in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Rodriguez (3-3) allowed two hits while striking out two to pick up the win.

Fayetteville got on the board first in the third inning when Ruben Castro hit a two-run home run.

After Fayetteville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Corey Julks, the Dash cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Mitch Roman hit an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the ninth when Chandler Taylor scored on an error.

Jonathan Stiever (1-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out eight in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Winston-Salem is 6-2 against Fayetteville this season.