Gonzalez, Sogard spur Hudson Valley to 4-0 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Sogard doubled and singled, and Edisson Gonzalez struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 4-0 on Thursday.

Gonzalez (1-2) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

In the third inning, Hudson Valley went up 1-0 early on an error that scored Garrett Hiott. The Renegades scored again in the ninth when Cristhian Pedroza hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Greg Jones.

Peyton Battenfield (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The ValleyCats were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Renegades' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.