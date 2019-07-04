Sports
Tejada’s homer leads Syracuse to 7-5 win over Buffalo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ruben Tejada hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 7-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.
The home run by Tejada started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Mets a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Travis Taijeron hit a two-run single and Arismendy Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly.
Buffalo cut the deficit to two after Socrates Brito hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and Bo Bichette hit a solo home run in the ninth.
Jacob Rhame (2-1) got the win in relief while David Garner (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Jordan Patterson doubled and singled twice for the Bisons.
