Acuna, Shackelford lead the way for Bristol

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Francisco Acuna homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Bristol Pirates beat the Greeneville Reds 8-7 on Thursday.

Aaron Shackelford doubled and singled twice with two runs for Bristol.

Bristol started the scoring in the first inning when Brendt Citta hit a two-run single.

Trailing 8-5, the Reds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Tyler Callihan hit a two-run home run.

Enrique Santana (2-0) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Jose Salvador (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Reds, Allan Cerda homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Callihan homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.