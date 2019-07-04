Heyer hits grand slam, leads Great Lakes over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Luke Heyer hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to an 8-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday.

The grand slam by Heyer, part of a five-run inning, gave the Loons a 5-1 lead before Matt Cogen hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Loons later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Hunter Feduccia scored on an error before he doubled to score Cogen in the eighth.

Starter Jose Martinez (5-1) got the win while Joey Pulido (2-4) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gabriel Moreno homered and singled for the Lugnuts.