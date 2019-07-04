Sports
O’Brien, Brinson lead New Orleans to 7-3 win over San Antonio
METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Peter O'Brien hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Lewis Brinson homered and had two hits as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the San Antonio Missions 7-3 on Thursday.
The home run by O'Brien scored Deven Marrero and Brinson to give the Baby Cakes a 6-2 lead.
The Baby Cakes tacked on another run in the eighth when Eddy Alvarez hit a solo home run.
New Orleans right-hander Hector Noesi (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Miguel Sanchez (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over three innings.
For the Missions, Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, driving in two runs.
