Sports
Hilliard, Mundell lift Albuquerque over Las Vegas 8-2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Sam Hilliard homered and singled as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-2 on Thursday.
Brian Mundell homered and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Albuquerque.
Albuquerque took the lead in the first when Mundell hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run triple by Drew Weeks.
Following the big inning, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run home run.
The Isotopes later added one run in the fifth and seventh innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.
Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (5-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and five hits over six innings.
Comments