McWilliams’ homer leads Ogden to 4-2 win over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sam McJess Williams hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 4-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Thursday.

The home run by McWilliams, part of a two-run inning, gave the Raptors a 3-2 lead before Brandon Lewis scored on an error later in the inning.

Williams hit an RBI double, scoring Jose Sibrian in the second inning to give the Vibes a 1-0 lead. The Raptors came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Zac Ching hit an RBI single and Sauryn Lao stole home.

Rocky Mountain tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Williams hit an RBI single, driving in Bryan Torres.

Corey Merrill (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Steve Pastora (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Ernesto Martinez doubled and singled twice for the Vibes.