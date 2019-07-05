Moses leads Everett to 13-4 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- DeAires Moses hit a two-run home run and scored two runs, as the Everett AquaSox exploded for a season-high in runs in a 13-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday.

Everett went up 4-0 in the second after Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single and Austin Shenton hit a two-run single.

Everett later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Cash Gladfelter hit a three-run triple to help punctuate the blowout.

Everett right-hander Juan Mercedes (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yunior Perez (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Jose Gutierrez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Emeralds. Edmond Americaan doubled and singled.