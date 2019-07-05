Giants face Cardinals, look to continue 4-game win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (43-42, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-47, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-8, 6.25 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Giants are 18-25 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .250.

The Cardinals are 19-24 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.14, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 4.90. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 12 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Evan Longoria is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .447. Jose Martinez is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), John Gant: day-to-day (leg), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (back).